The six flats are set to be built on the brownfield site next to 15 Holgate Road, York, which lies within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

The application from Paul Skelton Planning, on behalf of Mr D Gath, Mr M Gath and a Mr Black, follows three similar approvals for a six-flat, three-storey on the 320m2 site in recent years.

When plans for the latest scheme were submitted last summer, the applicants promised a scheme of ‘high quality design’, which they said would contribute to the city’s housing supply in a sustainable location.

A report by council planning staff said the site has been used for parking by a former bank that was located on the Mount to the rear, which closed in the 1990s, and then by nearby offices.

Micklegate Planning Panel objected to the proposal on the grounds that the number of apartments proposed would be “an over-development of the site.”

Similarly, York Civic Trust objected, saying the scheme would “materially harm the character and appearance of the Conservation Area by being out-of-scale when compared with the wider historic pattern of development as well as being an over-development of the site which would set a precedent for other similarly damaging developments within the wider locality.”

Council consultation led to two letters of representation from nearby residents, who also feared the development would harm the residential amenity of properties on The Mount behind the site “by virtue of overlooking and loss of privacy.”

The report noted the flats would consist of three tiered blocks each set slightly back from the other occupying two-thirds of the 320m2 site. The blocks would be constructed in brick with a slate roof and traditional-looking windows to reflect a recently-constructed development to the north-west.

Planners noted a virtually-identical scheme has been approved on the site in 2013, 2105 and 2019.

“The design, location and proposed palette of materials for the development have previously been assessed as appropriate,” they continued.

“The application site at present forms a highly prominent and uncharacteristic visual gap within the built-up frontage of the Conservation Area.

“The proposed development would help strengthen the sense of enclosure along the associated section of Holgate Road which contributes to the sense of enclosure which contributes to the character of the Conservation Area.”

In addition, the proposal “could be said to enhance, the character and appearance this part of the conservation area.”

The planners rejected concerns the scheme was over-development, saying its ‘massing’ was similar to neighbouring properties.

Recommending approval, their report concluded: “The proposal is not considered to harm the character and appearance of the conservation area or the setting of listed buildings.”

It was also no different to the previously approved scheme.