A traffic-free initiative will restart on Whitby swing bridge this weekend (Saturday, March 23), in a bid to improve safety and support the town's economy.

The closures will run from this weekend until the end of August.

Whitby swing bridge will be closed to traffic from 10.30am-4pm on weekends, in the school holidays, bank holidays and special events. Buses are exempt from the closures.

Seven interactive messaging signs are set to be put in place to direct visitors to the nearest available car park.

READ NEXT:

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "The first weekend closure of the swing bridge will once again be introduced in time for the Easter school holidays and continue on weekends and bank holidays, when we expect Whitby to be particularly busy.

"The scheme demonstrates our commitment to ensuring everybody who lives, works, and visits the town can do safely."

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: "The bridge closures are essential in addressing safety concerns around overcrowding, as we expect visitor numbers to be at an all-time high for another year.

"Whilst this measure will undoubtedly be seen as an inconvenience by some, I am sure that residents, local businesses and visitors, will understand the need for a traffic-free zone at peak times in the interests of safety."