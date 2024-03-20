A MACHETE was found after a police chase on the outskirts of York - which ended when officers deployed a stinger device.
North Yorkshire Police said that a "a sharp-eyed special constable" saw a suspect in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 20). The force added that officers tried to pull the vehicle over in Osbaldwick but it failed to stop.
Police say the vehicle was suspected of being linked to a two-in-one burglary, where thieves typically steal a car and its keys from a property.
A national police air service (NPAS) helicopter joined the pursuit and the chase was ended by using a stinger – a device that's thrown across the road to puncture a vehicle’s tyres.
The occupants of the vehicle then made off, the force said.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A machete, hammers an angle grinder and other items often used in burglaries were found during a search of the van.
"We also recovered a large amount of cash which was seized."
- Three men, aged 18 to 24 from Hull and Bradford, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police - police added. The suspects have been taken into custody and inquiries are ongoing.
