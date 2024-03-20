North Yorkshire Police said that a "a sharp-eyed special constable" saw a suspect in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 20). The force added that officers tried to pull the vehicle over in Osbaldwick but it failed to stop.

Police say the vehicle was suspected of being linked to a two-in-one burglary, where thieves typically steal a car and its keys from a property.

A national police air service (NPAS) helicopter joined the pursuit and the chase was ended by using a stinger – a device that's thrown across the road to puncture a vehicle’s tyres.

The occupants of the vehicle then made off, the force said.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A machete, hammers an angle grinder and other items often used in burglaries were found during a search of the van.

"We also recovered a large amount of cash which was seized."