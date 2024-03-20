Since joining the Big Bamboo big management consultancy in Harrogate last September, Ken has made a huge impact in developing the BIDS operation, ensuring its steady yet impressive growth.

Ken, who holds a bid and proposals certification at ‘Professional’ standard from the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), takes on the full running of the business, as well as continuing his delivery role to key clients.

He has over 36 years’ experience in the field, with over £30bn in awards secured during his career, many of which included complex stakeholder management.

Big Bamboo BIDS was incorporated in May 2022, since when it has won and retained work with clients in the Construction, Engineering, soft and hard FM and infrastructure sectors.

Ken said: “I am delighted, and feel privileged, to take on this role as we continue to grow Big Bamboo BIDS into one of the leading consultancies in its field.

“We have achieved a great deal in the six months that I have been here as Managing Director, working alongside Racheal Gregory and Jamie O’Neill.”

Big Bamboo Founding Director, Nicola Stamford, said: “Ken joined the business in September and has since made a huge difference to what was essentially a start-up business, with only one year of trading behind it.

“It’s an exciting time, with a clear plan for growth over the next few years – which has been made possible by Ken’s insight and experience.”

Ken’s career spans back to 1987, with roles at John Mowlem & Company and John Sisk & Son – before in 1994 he joined Balfour Beatty in numerous work winning roles, most latterly as National Bid Director responsible for leading and winning strategic bids, including a PCSA for an £800m mixed use development, a £250m confidential high security defence opportunity and a £4bn single source national public sector framework. Ken’s most recent role, before joining Big Bamboo, saw him take up the Head of Bids & Proposals role at Careys.

He has also held a 10-year voluntary Board position on the APMP UK, including two tenures as CEO and a two-year position on the APMP International Board, helping inform and champion industry best practice.