Having gained experience with firms across Yorkshire, Lilly Walker joins Alison Benson, Partner and Head of Family, and Senior Solicitor Sarah Wasling in the family law team.

Lilly chose a career in the legal profession after gaining an A-Level in law and then completing work experience placements with local firms.

She graduated from the University of Sheffield in Law and Criminology in 2015 and began her legal career as a dispute management paralegal at Lupton Fawcett, before completing her Training Contract with them in 2019.

Lilly qualified in December 2020 practising in family law. She moved to Jones Myers in York in July 2020 and joined Rollits in early 2024.

The family law team has almost 40 years of shared experience of divorce and separation matters. Over the years the specialist lawyers have helped many clients through a wide range of situations and they also work closely with colleagues on matters which impact individuals particularly in the agriculture and family business sectors.

Alison said: “Our expert teams have supported clients needing help through all types of family law matters for more than 180 years and Lilly’s appointment helps us ensure that we continue to tailor our services specifically to the needs of all clients.”

“That applies to private and personal matters and to the corporate environment. In family and owner managed businesses, operations can be intertwined with relationships and undoubtedly family problems can affect the business if they are not properly managed.”