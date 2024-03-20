About 93 homes are currently being built at Persimmon's Bootham Crescent site - the former home of York City Football Club.

Of that number 19 properties - 13 homes and six apartments - will be transferred to the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

There will be a range of house sizes on the site from one bed houses and apartments through to four bed properties.

The lounge in the Bootham Crescent show home (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The show home in Grosvenor Road is one of the four beds and features a framed 2022 centenary shirt from York City Football Club in chocolate and cream and signed by that season's players.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our show home at Bootham Crescent.

“Steeped in history and only a short walk from the shops, restaurants, and sights of York city centre, this truly will be a special place to live.

“With its unique location, excellent local schools, fantastic transport links and a range of homes to choose from, we’re sure Bootham Crescent is going to prove extremely popular with homebuyers.”

The show home garden at Bootham Crescent (Image: Haydn Lewis)

He said that before Christmas four homes were sold with eight sold so far this year and five of the eight were to first time buyers, with several homes being sold to hospital workers.

Prices for homes on the site range from £240,000 - £540,000.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place with former York City player and current general manager, Darren Kelly and the club's commercial director, Paul Sackey doing the honours.

Paul Sackey and Darren Kelly with the framed City shirt in the Bootham Crescent show home (Image: Persimmon)

York's housing boss Cllr Michael Pavlovic was also at the event with Lord Mayor elect and Clifton ward councillor Margaret Wells.

Cllr Pavlovic said: "These will be dream homes for a lot of people.

"A lot of people in York will think of this development as the old football ground and keeping the connection to that is great.

"It's a scheme that the city needs and the city clearly has wanted. I hope it's a roaring success."

Cllr Michael Pavlovic with Clifton ward councillor Margaret Wells and Darren Kelly in the show home kitchen (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The Press has previously reported that Persimmon announced that the three streets and four apartment buildings on the development will be named after deceased York City heroes, paying homage to the history of the site.

The show home is open for viewings Thursday to Mondays – 11am – 6pm. Appointments are not required but are recommended, call 01904 233953.

The York City shirt at Bootham Crescent (Image: Haydn Lewis)