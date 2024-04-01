Council chiefs are considering plans to ban alcohol in a North Yorkshire town centre.
North Yorkshire Council have revealed proposals for a total or partial ban in drinking "hotspots" in the streets of Scarborough town centre.
The ban would be bought into place through a public spaces protection order (PSPO).
A previous PSPO for an area of the town expired in 2023 and although it was not a blanket ban on drinking in public places, the restrictions were linked to anti-social behaviour or the potential for it.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for stronger communities, Cllr David Chance, said: "Over the past few years, we have had constant complaints from Scarborough residents relating to anti-social behaviour in the town centre, which has become a hot spot for incidents.
"The previous PSPO expired last year, and we now want to bring in more rigorous restrictions."
The council is asking for views on two proposals – either to place restrictions on drinking alcohol in the street, or to ban drinking of alcohol in the street entirely, within a designated area regardless of whether there is associated anti-social behaviour.
Neither proposal would apply to the consumption of alcohol on licensed premises.
Under a PSPO, alcohol consumption in the designated area becomes a criminal offence if someone refuses to stop drinking, or to hand over alcohol, when they are asked to do so by a police officer, police community support officer or an authorised council officer.
If someone breaches the PSPO a fixed penalty notice of up to £100 can be issued.
