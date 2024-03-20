A cordon is in place around the flat in Teal Drive, Foxwood, while police negotiate with a man inside a flat, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers - some armed with guns - are on the scene with firefighters and paramedics.

Locals are reporting that the man is alone in the house.

The incident has been ongoing since just after 10.10am today (Wednesday, March 20).

Police urge members of the public to avoid the area until the incident has been brought to a “safe conclusion”.

Resident Debra Nellis told The Press she has lived in the area for nine years and it is “usually pretty quiet”.

Police have visited the area but there has been “nothing like this”, she said.

"They all just arrived all of a sudden and the street has now been blocked off.”

Ward councillor Andrew Waller said he was doing his rounds when he came upon the scene.

He said: "I hope that the situation can be dealt with quickly. We need to leave the police to do their job, but there will need to be some allaying of any fears afterwards."