It comes as "undercover” inspectors at the consumer brand frequently stay at hundreds of hotels around the UK “to bring you honest and impartial reviews you can trust.”

Which? added: “While we've stayed in some shabby seaside hotels, there are plenty of beautiful beach front properties that we'd return to without hesitation. Our best seaside hotels offer quality, value for money and some spectacular sea views.

“We completed stays at the hotels included within the past two years. Prices are for a Saturday night (peak price) and correct at the time of publication (March 13). All scores are out of five.”

Bike and Boot was given a rating of 3.5 with a peak price of £241 on a Saturday night, following the “secret” review in July 2023 and is said to be ideal for “hikers and surfers with big, friendly dogs.”

Which? explained: “The starchily traditional Georgian building at the posh end of Scarborough’s long seafront conceals what’s probably the most dog-friendly hotel we’ve ever visited.

“Most of the canine guests are impeccably behaved, but one or two greet each other like lads on a raucous stag do. No one seems to mind, though, at this outdoorsy cross between a chic boutique and a youth hostel.

“In the basement, there’s space to leave a bike or surfboard, and wash your dog, then pop next door to a mini-cinema with velvet seats. Upstairs has a trendy coffeeshop vibe, with sea-green and grey corridors, and bikes hanging on the lounge wall.”

Commenting on the rooms, the travel experts said: “Small doubles are a decent size, with seaside posters and colourful wood panelling. You can save around £10 by choosing a smaller Boot Room, with a double instead of a king-size bed. While there’s no bath in either, the rainfall shower is a good alternative.”

If you’re wondering about the food, Which? revealed: “Looking out over the sea from the Bareca café, eating small plates of whitebait and crispy, rosemary-infused roast potatoes was one of the best things about our stay. Breakfast, with DIY pancake making, was also a delight.”

On Tripadvisor, Bike and Boot has a rating of 4.5/5 out of 472 reviews.

Someone who recently stayed at the hotel posted: “Fabulous hotel and staff ! Came up from South Wales and had a ball! Very chilled and relaxed vibe, would 100% recommend and return.

"Scarborough was lovely too ! The hotel was spotlessly clean and had lots of Victorian charm Location is great with the vernicular just up the road to transport you to the seafront.”

This visitor wrote: “Went for husbands birthday, this hotel is quirky in the nicest possible way. Staff all very friendly and helpful. Food in restaurant excellent. Free tea and coffee free to all residents in the quiet room. Dog friendly hotel ( we don’t have one) we will definitely be staying here again.”