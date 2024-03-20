Northern is looking to hire 108 train drivers and 198 conductors in 2024 across the North of England and is actively encouraging people with no rail industry experience to apply.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "We are looking for customer-focused people with excellent communication skills who thrive in a dynamic environment and may not have considered a career in rail before.

​"Successful applicants will demonstrate a high level of responsibility, a strong work ethic and a commitment to maintaining safety standards.”

New recruits will have to complete paid apprenticeships at one of Northern’s training academies in Leeds or Manchester.

Train driver roles are to be advertised in York by Northern and salaries which start at £23,000 can rise to £54,000 after the completion of a 64-week training course.

The conductor role starts at £22,000 and goes up to £29,000 once a 16-week training course in completed.

Already qualified drivers are invited to apply for a small number of roles at Northern.

More information and details of how to register for recruitment alerts can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/careers.