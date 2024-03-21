First York said its Service 2 route from Rawcliffe Bar will be permanently increased to run every 10 minutes, from Monday to Friday - and reduced to every eight minutes on Saturdays.

Additional journeys on services 2, 7, 8 and 9 will also be added to support travel during the Easter holidays from March 25 to April 6.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First Bus for North and West Yorkshire, said: "We’re continuing to invest in the park and ride network to support travel and encourage visitors to leave their cars on the outskirts of the city.

"Travelling on our zero emission fleet cuts carbon emissions to create cleaner air and quieter streets as well as reducing traffic congestion, which is a major benefit for everyone."

Some fares will also change on the Park and Ride network, which is operated by First York and City of York Council in partnership. The new prices are effective from Sunday, March 24.

READ NEXT:

The changes come after an annual review and will see fare increases in line with inflation.

However, fares for older and disabled passengers, as well as bus pass holders boarding at any park and ride site, will be frozen at £1.30.

The following fares will increase:

A day return for adults will rise by 20p to £3.80

Ticket bundles for trips over five, 10 and 20 days will make the return journey £3.40

A park and ride weekly ticket will rise by 80p to £15.20

A child return fare for children travelling alone will increase by 10p to £1.90

However, up to three children aged 16 and under can still travel for free with an adult.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: "York’s park and ride remains a competitively priced and environmentally friendly way to commute into or visit the city.

"For many people, especially families, the park and ride will be cheaper than parking in the city and parents can take advantage of children travelling for free.

"Residents and tourists are also encouraged to become ‘congestion busters’ and help create a healthier city."