Police say a number of items were thrown from a car involved in a police chase - and suspected class-A drugs have been found at the scene.

As reported by The Press online, a VW Golf was chased after failing to stop on the A61, near Ripley, at 1.45pm on Tuesday, March 19.

The pursuit, which involved a police helicopter, continued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills.

North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, March 20) said that a number of items were discarded from the vehicle during the chase.

Police dogs later found what is suspected to be a class-A drug at the scene, the force added.

  • A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and possession with intent to supply a class- A drug, police said. They were all interviewed and released on conditional bail.