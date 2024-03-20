As reported by The Press online, a VW Golf was chased after failing to stop on the A61, near Ripley, at 1.45pm on Tuesday, March 19.

The pursuit, which involved a police helicopter, continued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills.

North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, March 20) said that a number of items were discarded from the vehicle during the chase.

Police dogs later found what is suspected to be a class-A drug at the scene, the force added.