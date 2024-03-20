Cawthorne House in Pickering was praised for being a place to stay that offers “more than just hearty breakfasts and cosy rooms” by The Times.

Each year, travel experts at The Times “scour the UK for the very best hotels, visiting hundreds of properties” to narrow the selection down for their annual Best Places to Stay guide.

The publisher added: “This year, more than any other year, price was front and centre in our thinking: where are the exceptional properties that offer real value for money? The answer might surprise you.

“In a list of 100 top hotels, more than a third will cost you less than £150 a night. They’re spread across all four corners of the country and, while being characterful, welcoming and charming, they won’t cost the earth."

Why is Cawthorne House one of the best hotels to stay in for under £150?





The Times commented: “Master the art of sourdough at this bargain B&B in Pickering that offers more than just hearty breakfasts and cosy rooms.

“Pascal, who is passionate about baking, runs a sourdough school (for an additional charge) for up to four guests in his large kitchen on arrangement from October to April.

You can even learn to make sourdough at Cawthorne House (Image: Tripadvisor)

“You will be shown how best to knead and slap during the afternoon before cooking your loaf the next morning and taking it home to scoff.

“Some of Pascal’s own bread — best paired with his apricot jam — accompanies exceptional breakfasts, including fry-ups and veggie or vegan dishes such as chipotle baked beans on toast.

“Details: B&B doubles from £110 per night, two-night minimum stay; cawthornehouse.co.uk”

You can read the full review about Cawthorne House here.

On Tripadvisor, the B&B has a current rating of 5/5 out of 312 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: “Our third visit to Cawthorne house and once again we had a really enjoyable stay.

"Pascal is a fantastic host, greeting us on our arrival with Prosecco and canapés.

"The rooms are delightful and well equipped with tea/coffee making facilities and home made cookies-what’s not to like.”

Recommended reading:

Another added: “Perfect base in Pickering. Warm comfortable rooms and a warm welcome.

"The breakfasts set us up for a day of house hunting, and Pascal was a great source of information.

"We liked it so much, we went on two separate occasions, and are looking forward to the next opportunity to stay."