The "people development and driving positive change in the workplace" event was held by LocaliQ on Monday, February 12.

English Rugby legend and airline pilot, Tony Underwood, was the keynote speaker. He was joined by Thomas Burton, York St John University’s head of apprenticeship delivery, employer engagement and commercial partnerships.

The Press' inhouse video team made a video of the evening, and the team is available to provide the same service to other local companies.

The event was the first of four to be held in partnership with The Press and York St John University.

Press sales director Steve Lowe said: "We were delighted with the attendance at our first event. More than 100 local businesses attended and we are already planning the next one for early May."