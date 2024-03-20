BUSINESSES in York met for a networking event at York St John University, hosted by The Press.
The "people development and driving positive change in the workplace" event was held by LocaliQ on Monday, February 12.
English Rugby legend and airline pilot, Tony Underwood, was the keynote speaker. He was joined by Thomas Burton, York St John University’s head of apprenticeship delivery, employer engagement and commercial partnerships.
The Press' inhouse video team made a video of the evening, and the team is available to provide the same service to other local companies.
The event was the first of four to be held in partnership with The Press and York St John University.
Press sales director Steve Lowe said: "We were delighted with the attendance at our first event. More than 100 local businesses attended and we are already planning the next one for early May."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here