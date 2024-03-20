The firm, which has offices in York and Wakefield, had been shortlisted in five categories.

Maggie Dearnley, Audit Senior, picked up the Trainee of the Year award, beating four other finalists. Lisa Butterworth, Head of Marketing, scooped the Support Staff of the Year award.

Managing Partner and Head of Corporate Finance, Ian Parsons, said: “We are immensely proud of Maggie and Lisa; both awards are thoroughly deserved.

"This success is testament to the wealth of talent in our team, which has driven the growth and prosperity we’ve realised over recent years. We simply could not achieve this without the skills and efforts of every individual in our team.”

After being shortlisted in 2023 and 2024 for the Audit Service Award, the firm’s Audit team missed out once again this year.

Richard Walker, Head of Audit, commented: “We are looking forward to another successful year and making it third time lucky in 2025!”

The Yorkshire Accountancy Awards, which took place in Leeds last month, celebrate the achievements and successes of the region’s best and brightest professionals and firms.

The awards, now in their seventh year, are the benchmark by which professionals and organisations within the accountancy sector judge themselves and their service delivery. Only the highest calibre entries can impress the independent judging panel to beat stiff competition and reach the final.

Bev Flanagan, Chair of the Judging Panel and Director of the Association of Accounting Technicians said: “As chair of the judging panel for this year’s Yorkshire Accountancy Awards, I am honoured to congratulate all of the winners on your outstanding achievements.

"Your dedication to excellence and commitment to the highest standards in accountancy have set a remarkable example for our industry and our region.

"I commend each of you for your hard work and innovation, and I look forward to witnessing your continued success in the future.”