Huw Thomas has 25 years’ experience in independent education in both Prep and Senior boarding schools, and is currently Head of Prep at Plymouth College, a day and boarding school in Devon. He has previously held leadership roles at Sherborne Prep School, Dorset, Housemaster at Glenalmond College, Perth, and multiple roles Blundell’s School, Devon.

He was chosen from an outstanding field of contenders to replace current Headmaster Simon Kibler, who leaves Terrington Hall this summer after four years in the role. During that time Simon has built up the school to full capacity and raised its profile as an outstanding prep school for children aged 3-13. Simon departs to take up a new position of Head of King’s Ely Prep in Cambridgeshire.

Announcing the appointment, Katharine Lamont, Chair of Governors at Terrington Hall, said: “We were impressed by Huw’s passion for prep education, his acumen in combining traditional values with innovation, and his warm, collaborative approach. It is clear to us that Huw has high expectations and an exciting vision to lead Terrington Hall into the future.”

She added: “Huw has the advantage of building on a school, under Simon’s leadership and drive, which is in excellent heart, with significant innovations in academic and co-curricular programmes, pupil roll at capacity and at its core, a team of incredibly talented staff. It is a tenure during which much has been achieved and represents a significant legacy of which Simon and all the team at Terrington can be justifiably proud.”

Huw, who takes up the post in September, moves to Terrington Hall with his wife Becca, who leaves her position as Head of English at Plymouth College, and two sons aged 21 and 19.

He said: “I am honoured and absolutely delighted to have been appointed to be the next Head of Terrington Hall. During the appointment process I have been struck by the warmth and kindness of the community and the strategic direction, ethos and culture that Simon and the Governing body have clearly developed.

My wife Becca and I are very much looking forward to moving to Terrington and immersing ourselves in every part of school life. I am very excited by the opportunity to build on Terrington Hall’s outstanding reputation.”