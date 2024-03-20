IC, which offers project management, cost consultancy, employer’s agent, principal designer and digital construction services across the UK, established its York office on the Westminster Place business park during Covid.

The firm has 70 staff overall, also having offices in Salford, Preston and Sunderland.

Senior Consultant Sarah Burns and Trainee Consultant Hassan Ali have joined the team. The new recruits join just months after Jen Gathercole, who started at the business as Senior Consultant earlier in the year.

York Office Director Mark Allan said: “IC has a great reputation in the North of England, serving big name clients on residential, healthcare, education and other projects.

"Three years ago we made a decision to move the business into Yorkshire, building on the established credentials of IC and developing a new client base in the region.”

Mark continued: "We swiftly delivered, working on landmark developments including the second phase of Points Cross, a 183 unit apartment scheme in Leeds city centre on behalf of The Guinness Partnership, another Leeds city centre apartment scheme with Wakefield District Housing at Saxton Place providing 100% affordable apartments, the Civic Centre and Library refurbishment and public realm works on behalf of the Conroy Brook Group."

“We have delivered projects in the healthcare and higher and further education sectors, most recently for Barnsley College on their new Motor Vehicle Testing Centre and for Leeds Teaching Hospitals with its redevelopment at the Leeds General Infirmary.

“In addition to our more traditional services we have recently been commissioned by Leeds Beckett University to undertake Post Occupancy Evaluations on two recently completed schemes, and have supported the education provider TEC Partnership to develop its Estates Strategy."

He added: "With a strong pipeline for the future including c.1500 bed private student residential development at Durham University, we need the best people in our team.

"I am delighted to unveil our newest recruits and to have once again invested in Yorkshire’s up and coming construction talent. Our warm welcome to our new colleagues.”