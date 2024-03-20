The popular event will be strutting across the city in May and tickets are now on sale.

Here are some of the not-to-miss highlights, picked out by the York Fashion Week team; tickets will be available from Thursday 21 March at yorkfashionweek.co.uk.

Thursday, May 2

The Debut - introducing Vine & Moor. No. 1 Guesthouse, 2-4pm

Award-winning Yorkshire Milliner, Suzanne Gill, launches her first couture fashion line. The collection features 13 luxe pieces that include tailored skirts, fitted jackets and long line coats, and each piece is crafted from wool that is made by the prestigious Hainsworth Mill – which proudly holds the Royal Warrant. The event includes a sparkling reception and cream tea.

Breast Friends Runway Show. Browns Department Store, 7-10pm

Back once again is the beautiful Breast Friends runway show - an exceptional showcase of fashion, modelled by real people who are moving on from a breast cancer diagnosis. This uplifting and empowering show is a chance to explore the latest collections in Browns Department Store, while supporting the wonderful charity, Breast Friends. The store will remain open after the show, so guests can enjoy an out of hours shopping experience with 20 per cent off.

Friday, May 3

Estee Lauder Afternoon Tea. Middletons Hotel

In collaboration with Browns Department Store, Estee Lauder is hosting a luxury afternoon tea and makeup masterclass with the brilliant artists at Estee Lauder. The event includes gin tasting with the team from Yorkshire Gin and guests will be treated to a gift bag.

My Generation. Pink Room, The Impossible, 6pm-9pm

Rachel Peru will host a runway show, celebrating the gift of ageing. A team of mature models will bring the runway to life, in fashion that doesn’t discriminate. Rachel is a silver haired curve model, body confidence activist, midlife influencer and founder of the empowering midlife women’s platform – LibertéLtd. Focusing on the theme, representation matters, this event will celebrate midlife, inspiring the audience to experiment with fashion.

Saturday, May 4

The Indie Show. York Art Gallery, 7.30 – 10.30pm

The stand-out runway show is back, bringing to life independent design on the exceptional stage that is York Art Gallery.

Sunday, May 5

Exploring Smartworks Leeds with Jackie Crawford. The Impossible York, 10am-12pm

Smartworks Leeds is the brilliant charity that works to support women and non-binary people back into work, which includes providing the perfect interview outfit. Well-known local stylist, Jackie Crawford, will explore Smartworks’ fashion archive with this stylish fashion showcase.

Tee Style Tribe: The Debut Collection. Clarendon Art Gallery, 2-5pm

Last season, Tendai showcased her exceptional debut collection featuring vibrant African print. And now, guests are invited to come in and get up close and personal by meeting Tendai and viewing the special collection of art that has been carefully curated for the occasion in what promises to be a stunning exhibit.

Echoes of Home: Yorkshire & African Fusion is a collection of clothes and accessories inspired by Tee’s life experiences, combining the best of both countries, and celebrating different cultures. Each piece tells a story of her life and the places she’s called home.

A Cosmopolitan Wedding Showcase. The Impossible York, 7.30 – 10pm

It’s not a village. It’s Not New York. It’s a vibrant and bustling city, filled with creative minds, gorgeous fashion and interesting venues. This showcase is YFW’s debut Wedding Runway, inspired by chic city living and high fashion lifestyles, featuring Master Debonair and Aberdevine Lingerie.

Monday, May 5

Yorwaste x YFW. Mansion House, 7pm-10pm

YFW, in collaboration with local waste management and recycling company – Yorwaste – staged its first ever major sustainable design competition. The initiative challenged designers to explore ways of repurposing and remodelling PPE and discarded clothing, transforming it into innovative and stylish statement pieces. Forty of the best fashion pieces by young designers across the North East and Yorkshire will be unveiled at this innovative fashion show.

Nicky Hayer, creative director at York Fashion Week, explained: “This season we’re delighted to be back with a diverse calendar that will see us move across the city. We’re in venues like Mansion House, York Art Gallery, Clarendon Gallery, The Impossible and more. And the designers have really brought their A game, with what they’re showing this season. I’m incredibly proud that YFW can once again be a platform for so many innovative minds.”

York Fashion Week launched in 2018, and even with a two-year break due to Covid, the event has grown year on year.

It has been the first to host runway shows in iconic venues such as York Art Gallery and The Guildhall. YFW has worked with brands such as Rolls-Royce Motorcars Leeds and Gary James McQueen, and has welcomed guests from as far as China to the events.

Since its growth, the event is proudly sponsored by NIMA, York Bid and MARK. With Associate Sponsors including Rae & Rae Opticians, Cresci Pizzeria, House of Dandelions and Party Octopus.

Tickets for the events can be obtained by visiting www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk.