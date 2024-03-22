The gig, planned in partnership with York care provider Carefound Home Care, will be held from midday at the Cottage Inn in Haxby on Sunday, March 24.

Entry will be free and all donations given on the day will go directly to St Leonard's.

Finley said: “This fundraiser means a lot to so many people, not just me personally but everybody at St Leonard's, and we’ve all come together with Carefound Home Care to make it happen.

“The person who set me off on my singing journey, Mark Payne, passed away at 52 nearly a year ago at St Leonard’s. That gave me the drive to do this for him and his family (Jo and Killian), and also for those who cared for him before his passing.

“I lost my grandad Billy there too many years ago and St Leonard’s has always had a place in my heart for what they do for those passing on and their families.”

In addition to the music, there will be a tombola containing prizes donated by local businesses including The Grand Hotel York, Burythorpe House, Oak By Design, York Knights, Hidden Treasures York and DPS Groundworks.

You can learn more about the event by contacting the team at Carefound Home Care in York on 01904 215920 or at www.carefound.co.uk/york.