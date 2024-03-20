The Web Adventure Park at Clifton Gate Business Park on Wiggington Road, York, has spent more than £2.5million on its new facilities.

The park will open some of its new attractions in time for the Easter Holidays, including a huge outdoor role-play town, Webbington, which offers a range of shops, roadways, and even working traffic lights.

The town was named by a customer who sent in their suggestions on the Web’s Facebook page, with over 300 people putting names forward.

The opening will see brand-new rides, with something for all ages, from the tiny ones to adults. The statement ride is the huge Super Trouper, which features planes soaring in the sky as they spin round.

The Race-o-Rama promises a thrilling fun ride for little ones, fully themed to look like it’s fresh out of Pixar’s Cars.

These two rides are part of the new ride offering which is all included in your entry fee, once you are inside the park everything is available to use as many times as you wish.

The Web Adventure Park’s ‘Easter Egg-stravaganza’ event (Saturday March 23 – Sunday April 7l) will see nine of the brand-new rides, as well as live entertainment from Dazzling Darren, Eggy-lympic Sports Day fun, Meet and Greets with the Bunny Brothers, Animal Encounters, bouncing pillows, Laser Zone games, and indoor and outdoor play!

Further new attractions are also promised, with the arrival of a first for Yorkshire in time for the next half term.

This will be a huge waterbed, which resembles a wobbly pillow that children can roll, run, and jump on.

Park owner Janice Dunphy said: “We are thrilled to bring these new additions to the Park and York. We pride ourselves upon constant reinvestment and we certainly have delivered this year. Our commitment to being one of the best parks in Yorkshire will only happen if we keep improving.”

The park has been working with Yorkshire firm in delivering the new attractions, which she says will be a huge step forward, ensuring it receives top of the range rides, with the best safety systems in place.

Janice added: “The park will see more rides arriving over the next few months as some are still in production – that is how new they will be!

“We are also thrilled that our dream is to provide one of Yorkshire's only outside role-play areas, which will be loved by tots and bigger children, allowing them to immerse themselves in a world of shopkeeping, police work and even the role of a post person!

“We never stand still, I sometimes think I treat it like a huge Lego set, looking for space to add a new part!”