With the obvious site at the old Rowntree factory site sold to the developers, the next most obvious choice is somewhere on the triangle of land between Wigginton Road, the outer ring road and the Scarborough railway line.

The upgraded outer ring road would offer easy vehicle access for emergency vehicles and hospital visitors. A station on the Scarborough railway line would offer easy access for visitors on foot. The site would easily accommodate ambulance, police and a fire station.

With ample space for parking and a bus terminal I cannot imagine a more perfect site.

And at present most of that area is so flooded as to be useless for agriculture.

All it needs is commitment - and lots and lots of money.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York