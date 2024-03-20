A FIRE in a York suburb is thought to have been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they were called at 6.16pm last night (March 19) after reports of a fire in Huntington Road in York.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from York attended a motorbike on fire located in woodland.
“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left in the incident in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”
It’s the latest in a number of fires thought to have been started deliberately in York over recent days and weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article