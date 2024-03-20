North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they were called at 6.16pm last night (March 19) after reports of a fire in Huntington Road in York.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from York attended a motorbike on fire located in woodland.

“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left in the incident in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

It’s the latest in a number of fires thought to have been started deliberately in York over recent days and weeks.