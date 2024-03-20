North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called shortly before 8pm last night (March 19) after reports of a fire in Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall.

A service spokesman said: “A York appliance attended a fire in the open at a park.

“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left the incident in the hands of North Yorkshire Police. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

It comes as North Yorkshire Police said just days ago that they are increasing patrols in a York suburb after a spate of arson.

North Yorkshire Police has said that their will be more officers on patrol in Tang Hall as a result of a number of reports of anti-social behaviour.

A police spokesman said: "We understand the concerns raised regarding youth-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) in our community last night, including incidents of arson. Our priority is your safety, and we're actively addressing these issues.

"Arson is a serious offense with potentially life-threatening consequences. We urge anyone with information about these incidents to come forward and assist us in our investigation.

"Our officers are increasing patrols in affected areas to deter further ASB and provide reassurance to residents. If you witness any suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately.

"We're also working closely with local partners and youth services to engage with young people positively, offering support and guidance to prevent future incidents.

"In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always dial 999. For non-emergencies, you can reach us on 101."

It follows a fire started in a York park on Sunday night (March 17).

As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.52pm after reports of a fire at a play park near Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall.

A service spokesman said: “York crew used a hose reel to extinguish a fire started by children in a play park.”

Just last week, The Press reported how a fire had been started deliberately at a York nature.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said then that they were called at just after 6pm on March 12 to St Nick’s nature reserve in Tang Hall.

A service spokesman said: “York crews attended a small rubbish fire near the St Nicholas Nature Reserve and extinguished it using a knapsack sprayer.

“It is believed it was started deliberately.”

Meanwhile North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.39pm on February 28 to Rawdon Avenue in Tang Hall after reports of a fire.

A spokesman said on that occasion: “A crew from York responded to reports of a bonfire in the open.

“Crews found a 5m by 5m bonfire, which they extinguished using knapsack sprayers. The cause was deliberate.”