North Yorkshire Police say Ryan Barton is 39-years-old and has not been seen since 6pm yesterday (March 18) when he was sighted leaving York Train Station.

A police spokesman said: “A CCTV trawl shows Ryan near Scarborough Bridge at approximately 15 minutes later at 6.15pm.

“Ryan is described as white, medium build and has dark hair as well as facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and blue trainers.

“Searches are currently taking place in the York area to try and locate Ryan but we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen a man matching Ryan’s description, please call us on 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999. Please quote reference 12240048498 when passing information.”