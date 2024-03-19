The TV chef sadly passed away last month at the age of 66 following a cancer diagnosis.

Together with best friend and co-star Si King, 57, the pair travel around parts of the west of the UK for their show The Hairy Bikers Go West.

It has since been revealed that Dave was undergoing chemotherapy during filming.

The final poignant episode of the series saw Dave and Si reflecting on being able to work together during the challenging time, which would end up being their last.

During the episode airing on Tuesday night, Si said: “We’ve done it but more importantly he’s done it. He’s my mate but I love him like family, like a brother, and I’m lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done”.

Dave added: “Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine." A tribute to Dave aired after the credits roll, that said: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers. He’ll be greatly missed."

In the episode, Dave and Si learnt the importance of fresh spring water at a watercress farm, visited a blacksmith and searched for their favourite snacks - biltong.

Dave's beloved wife Liliana Orzac and co-star Si shared the news of Dave's death at the end of February.

Alongside a series of photos of her late husband, she wrote: "Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet."

And in a statement of his own, Si wrote: "[My] best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow... I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime."

Si started off his message by saying: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing.

"His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."