The likes of RAYE, Becky Hill, Rag‘n’Bone Man and more will take to the stage across the weekend this summer.

The radio station’s biggest event of the year will take place in Luton from Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26 and tickets go on sale this week.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 lineup

Here is the lineup for Friday and Saturday on the Radio 1 Main Stage so far – the full lineup for other stages can be found via the Radio 1 Big Weekend website.

Friday, May 24

Chase & Status

Becky Hill

Ella Henderson

Rudimental

Saturday, May 25

Aitch

Griff

Joel Corry

Mabel

Rag’n’Bone Man

RAYE

Greg James will announce Sunday’s acts at 7.30am on Wednesday, March 20 on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

How to get tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024

If you’d like to see a variety of artists perform in Luton at this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend, here’s how you can get tickets.

Tickets will be available to buy on Thursday, March 21 at 5pm on Thursday, March 21 via the Ticketmaster website and will cost £29.50 plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

As with previous Big Weekends, tickets will be geographically weighted with an element of preference given to local residents: 40 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK.

You can find out more about tickets via the BBC website.

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Greg James says: “It’s set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we’ve supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It’s my favourite line-up for years!

“I can’t wait to see 100,000 people turn up to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus – hosted by your favourite clowns (The DJs).”