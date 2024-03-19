A “large amount” of cash and drugs were seized from “suspected criminal activities” in York, police said.
The items were recovered by police in the Micklegate area on Tuesday, March 5.
The same day, police officers on a routine cycle patrol in Micklegate saw a vehicle not familiar with them and called for back up to stop it, North Yorkshire Police said.
“The vehicle failed to stop. However, our response colleagues kept hot on their tail, leading to the vehicle being abandoned a short while later,” a police spokesperson said.
A passenger of the vehicle was found and arrested for suspected drug supply offences after being found in possession of a "significant quantity" of cash, the spokesperson said.
“Following a search of their home address, large quantities of suspected Class B drugs were located, suspected to be worth thousands of pounds in street value,” they added.
“A further person has been arrested for drug supply offences.
“Both remain under investigation at this time.”
