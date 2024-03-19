North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV stills of two women that we would like to speak to following a theft in York.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at Barnitts hardware shop in Colliergate in York on Saturday, February 24. A large amount of kitchenware was stolen from the store.

"We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as we believe they will have information that will help our investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240033923 when passing on information.