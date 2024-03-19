10cc will play Scarborough’s Spa Grand Hall on October 15 this year, as part of The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour.

A spokesperson for 10cc said: “The extra shows come off the back of the band’s most successful UK tour to date, with 18 concerts through March, including an advance sell-out at the Royal Albert Hall.

Three of the band’s 11 UK Top Ten hits reached number one – ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘I’m Not In Love’ and ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ – and made the charts worldwide.

And the band’s classic ballad, ‘I’m Not in Love’ featured in the soundtrack for Disney’s blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy, fuelling interest for the band’s first US tour in thirty years.

Founding co-member of 10cc Graham Gouldman said: “The shows in March have been our most successful in the UK and that is very gratifying, as we are only doing what we love – playing the music of 10cc.”

“What is particularly satisfying is seeing our audience demographic changing with more and more younger people coming to our gigs.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday March 22 from https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on