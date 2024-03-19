A man reported missing from his home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well, police said.
On Tuesday (March 19) North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find the 36-year-old last seen at his home in Thornton-le-Dale near Pickering.
But the force has now confirmed that he has been found.
"We're pleased to report that he has been found safe and well. Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal," a police spokesperson said.
