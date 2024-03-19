A THIEF has struck at a North Yorkshire supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Thirsk.
A police spokesman said: "It happened at Co-Op in the Market Place on Thursday, February 15 and involved the high value theft of groceries.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as we believe that they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12240032542 when passing on information.
