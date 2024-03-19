North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) announced its opening programme for a 2024, part of a calendar of events which runs from March 23 to November 3.

Laura Strangeway, acting CEO at the NYMR, said: “Last year marked a huge milestone for the NYMR, celebrating 50 years of our much-loved heritage railway.

“In addition to the return of some much-anticipated events, we’re also working hard behind the scenes to put together a brand new ‘Lights, Camera, Traction’ film trail at the NYMR highlighting some of the incredible blockbuster films and TV series that have been filmed here.”

A spokesperson for the attraction and registered charity said: “During the Easter holidays families can become a Railway Explorer by travelling along the heritage line and learn all about the NYMR’s conservation work and wildlife.

“Visitors can get involved in nature themed crafts, trails, and activities, listen to wild adventure stories, plant wildflower seeds, and grow their own landscapes.

“Take a guided walk led by the Lineside Conservation team to discover the secrets of the moors.

“The new exhibition Lineside Legends launches on March 23 at Goathland Station.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets