An inquest held today (March 19) into the death of Darren Archer heard that the 53-year-old was found dead at Haddon Close in Acomb by his partner, Louise Flint on November 19 last year.

Coroner Jonathan Leach told the hearing in Northallerton that a post mortem found that Mr Archer died of a cocaine and heroin overdose.

No family members were in court and Mr Leach read out a statement from Mr Archer's brother, Jason, which said his brother had had a problem with drugs since he was 20 and had had a spell in prison.

Mr Leach said: "On his release he had stayed clean and he was doing very well, but he noticed a decline in him.

"He had a flat and a job having come out of prison, but he was concerned his brother was slipping back into his previous lifestyle and hanging around with people he's previously been with.

"He said that as a family they'd had a difficult year, they had lost their other brother, their mother passed away and their dad was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"Darren stepped up and cared for his dad and his brother had high hopes he'd managed to turn his life around."

Mr Leach said that in evidence from North Yorkshire Police officers had spoken to Miss Flint and she said that Mr Archer had gone to Bradford to purchase some drugs and that he had taken too many. She said she found Mr Archer deceased and phoned 999.

In his conclusion the coroner said: "Darren Archer had a history with illicit drugs going back a number of years.

"He'd recently been released from prison and his brother thought that he was well, initially, but it would appear Mr Archer fell back into his old lifestyle.

"Miss Flint found him unresponsive on November 19 and paramedics confirmed that he had died at 5.25pm. Police attended the scene and they were satisfied there was no third party involvement.

"I offer my condolences to Mr Archer's family and friends in respect of their loss."

The coroner concluded that Darren's death was drugs related.