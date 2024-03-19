The spa town is a key focus of North Yorkshire Council’s economic development and tourism teams and is looking to take advantage of the benefits of initiatives such as the recently created York and North Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, says Harrogate is the jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown, and recognised not only as a place to do business, but also a base experience “the best in events and festivals.”

Visit North Yorkshire has reported hotel occupancy in the town in 2023 was up 10 per cent to 78.7 per cent when compared with the previous year and revenue per room up 15 per cent to £73.55.

READ MORE:

The arts charity Harrogate International Festivals delivered 100 events last year which attracted more than 90,000 people overall.

Chief executive Sharon Canavar said: “Tourism and live events are incredibly important to Harrogate. From Spiegeltent, a unique pop-up, mirrored venue to the world-renowned Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival (held in July), Carnival to community events, there is a host of live events that drive footfall to our town, booking hotel rooms and spending in the local economy.”

“We buy over 1,500 hotel bedrooms in the town from the Harrogate International Festivals office alone for this event, with many more of our visitors booking independently into a host of bed and breakfasts and private accommodation.





“The spend for this event alone is huge; bars, restaurants and shops are full and the feedback we receive from retail is incredibly positive.”

North Yorkshire has been allocated £16.9 million to spend on programmes and projects from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Through this, Harrogate PR firm Cause UK received a grant which will help grow its business delivering high-impact PR and marketing services to good causes and ethical businesses.

The money will part fund a new film production service, bolstering its existing film and digital offer for clients, as well as towards an upgraded Cause UK website.

Cause UK managing director, Clair Challenor-Chadwick, said: “Harrogate is a brand in itself – as evidenced by the likes of Harrogate Spring Water and Bettys and Taylors. It is synonymous with quality.

“As a public relations agency, it’s great to be located in the town. We have clients here, across the UK and internationally and have always felt Harrogate has worked for, not against us, as our home.

“Harrogate has a boutique offer and is a fabulous mix of rural and town, making it a great place to live and work.”

The Harrogate Chamber of Commerce reports much optimism and professionalism among town businesses.

Chief executive Martin Mann, said: “From the arts and culture brought to us by the Harrogate Theatre and Harrogate International Festivals to the conferences hosted in the Convention Centre, Harrogate has plenty to be proud of.”