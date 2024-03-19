James Adam Bryan died aged 28 on October 18, 2022, when the car he was driving went over a cliff near Filey.

He died of his injuries after the car – a Seat – crashed into rocks below, the inquest heard.

Coroner Jonathan Leach told the inquest at Northallerton Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (March 19) that the requirements for suicide were met.

North Yorkshire Police previously said Mr Bryan was the only person in the car.

Mr Bryan struggled with mental health problems before his death, the hearing was told.

The coroner said the father of two had a “loving family”.

Mr Bryan lived with his partner and children in Scarborough before his death, the inquest heard.

'He would do anything for anyone'





A statement from his mother read at the hearing said he was an “extremely social person when he was not with his family”.

Mr Bryan would “drop everything" to help people, particularly when with cars, it added.

The statement said Mr Bryan had a set of recovery lights on his own car so he could help motorists that he found in difficulty when out driving.

“He would do anything for anyone,” it added.

“The world is a lonelier place without him in it.”

A member of the public phoned the police after seeing the car go over the cliff.

North Yorkshire Police, the coastguard, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Mr Bryan’s death was certified at 2.54pm.