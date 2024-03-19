The pursuit started at 1.45pm today (March 19) when a VW Golf failed to stop on the A61 at Ripley.

North Yorkshire Police said the vehicle then "made off at speed", before being chased through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills.

"It eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington," a spokesperson for the police said.

They added: "The occupants ran from the vehicle and a significant amount of resource was sent to the area.

"A police dog was involved in the search and a police helicopter was scrambled to assist with checking on a vast open area."