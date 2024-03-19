A car sped off from police before leading officers on a chase through North Yorkshire villages.
The pursuit started at 1.45pm today (March 19) when a VW Golf failed to stop on the A61 at Ripley.
North Yorkshire Police said the vehicle then "made off at speed", before being chased through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills.
"It eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington," a spokesperson for the police said.
They added: "The occupants ran from the vehicle and a significant amount of resource was sent to the area.
"A police dog was involved in the search and a police helicopter was scrambled to assist with checking on a vast open area."
- A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing, police said.
