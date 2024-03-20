The three were charged in connection with an incident at the York City v Southend United encounter on September 16. All three were travelling fans from Essex.

But magistrates believe those who caused the pitch invasion have escaped punishment. Cayden Broadmore, 20, of Ferrymead, Canvey Island and Jack Shaw, 18, of Princes Street, Southend-on-Sea both pleaded guilty to going onto the playing area at a football match at the LNER Community Stadium.

Both were given six-month conditional discharges and ordered to pay a £26 statutory surcharge. Shaw was also ordered to pay £42.50 prosecution costs.

York magistrates decided not to make a football banning order against the two because, they said, the defendants “were encouraged to enter the pitch by older individuals who have escaped prosecution, are already serving a ban from attending home games which is penalty enough” and because of their age.

A 17-year-old also from Southend faced the same charge. He was not asked to enter a plea and his case was adjourned until May while the police were asked to consider giving him a youth conditional caution as an alternative to prosecution.

York City won the match 3-0. Two players of Southend United were sent off during the game.