Happy Haddock located off the A19 in Deighton, between York and Selby, was closed for six weeks while the damage – located near the shop’s kitchen – was fixed.

The crash happened last April but Jaz Dhesi – who owns the shop with Dave Dhesi – said the hole was covered with wooden boards so the business could stay open during the busy summer period.

At the time, North Yorkshire Police said the car – a Toyota Celica – was seized by officers because it had no tax.

The car crashed into Happy Haddock leaving a hole in the building's wall in April 2023 (Image: Supplied)

“We still can’t believe it happened,” Jaz told The Press.

Customers told the owners they had missed them while the shop was closed, Jaz explained, adding that regulars describe their fish and chips as “the best”.

“We get regular customers from all over York and further afield. People go to where they like the food and not necessarily to the nearest fish shop.

The damage inside Happy Haddock after the crash (Image: Supplied)

“We pride ourselves on chipping our own potatoes daily from locally grown potatoes. We use fresh haddock, skinned and boned. Customers often tell us they love our curry sauce with a kick.”

Shop officially reopens with new look

The shop officially reopened on February 20 with the hole repaired and new signage inside and outside.

This was much to the delight of customers who Jaz said were contacting her to ask when the shop would reopen.

Fish and chips from Happy Haddock (Image: Supplied)

She added that the business has been supported by its insurance company while the work has been carried out.

“We’ve had good builders, Cooper and Westgate from York, who worked with us,” Jaz said.

Inside Happy Haddock after its refurb (Image: Supplied)

After Happy Haddock first closed last May, Jaz said customers offered kind words, and agreed to return to the business when it reopened.

She said regulars told her: “Just let us know when you’re back open – we’ll be back.”

New signage at Happy Haddock off the A19 in Deighton (Image: Supplied)

“We are feeling a little lost, missing our regular customers, serving them and our chats at the same time, who are more friends than customers,” Jaz previously told The Press, adding: “They’re gutted just like us.”

In July Happy Haddock will celebrate 18 years in business.

It was previously voted as one of the best fish and chip shops by readers of The Press in April 2021.

Happy Haddock in April 2023 after the crash (Image: Supplied)

The business has a five-star food hygiene rating and boasts a four of five-star rating on Google.