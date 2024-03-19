This application sought a change of use of 12 and 14 Acomb Road from a tv repair shop and empty hairdressers into an 11-bed HMO.

When plans were submitted by the South North Group of Oldham in January, the applicants said the scheme would “enhance and bring back into use the currently vacant building by offering new accommodation for the building to suit market demands within the location.”

At the time, the Press reported opposition from nearby residents citing noise from the future residents, litter and refuse issues, plus a lack of parking for their vehicles.

Similar concerns are also raised in a report by council planning staff, who have refused the application.

Explaining their decision they note opposition from the Holgate Planning Panel, who said the proposed subdivision of the three-storey building would provide “inadequate and substandard facilities and amenities.”

The bedrooms would be “too small”, there was no lounge area and storing bins on the pavement is not acceptable. The toilet and shower units were also “very small, not acceptable.”

City of York Council also received 21 letters of objection from local residents with similar concerns.

In addition, they also said the scheme would overburden GPs and dental services and imbalance the community.

Ward councillor Kallum Taylor agreed, adding the room sizes were below minimum standards, with too small a kitchen, and the building already contained viable business use.

Assessing the application, planning staff said the proposal would not change the character of the area but it would remove buildings currently used for employment, a use that was still viable given the few empty business premises in Acomb.

Two large timber bin stores would be out of keeping and would be “a dominant and visually prominent addition that is wholly uncharacteristic of the local area.”

Planners agreed the kitchen would be too small and lacked space for enough facilities, leaving little to no room for a dining area.

There was also no dedicated storage space and outside amenity space was also extremely limited, which would be dominated by a bike store and overlooked by multiple bedrooms.

So many bedrooms for a two modest Victorian terrace meant for inadequate facilities and an over-development of the site, officers continued.

It also meant many residents coming and going at all hours, making a noise, to which would be added further noise from their tvs and music in buildings unlikely to have adequate soundproofing.

No mitigation measures have been proposed and the proposals therefore fail to protect the amenity of neighbours.

Council officers also noted a lack of parking provision, agreeing with residents that parking provision in the area is already over-subscribed.

Planners therefore recommended refusal saying the scheme would harm the street scene, harm the amenity of neighbours, would take away employment sites, and it lacked adequate accommodation and facilities for its future residents.