They waved banners and chanted ‘no more roads, no more cars, climate justice will be ours!’ as members of planning committee A arrived at West Offices.

The protesters came from a coalition of groups opposed to the £65 million dualling scheme, including Extinction Rebellion, York Green Party, York Environment Forum and York Cycle Campaign.

Extinction Rebellion’s Richard Lane said: “We’re in a position now of climate crisis, and the council has acknowledged this.

“We need to think again. We can’t go ahead with these schemes …, just pretending nothing has changed and going on … building more road capacity, because we know it creates more traffic.”

Tom Franklin of York Greens added: “It’s actually not going to solve the problem (and) this is going to lead to huge emissions. There are huge emissions in building it, and then there will be more traffic coming on that road, filling it up, and emitting. We absolutely do not need this.”

Fresh plans to dual the section of road between the junction with the A19 and the Hopgrove roundabout were formally submitted earlier this month following months of work tweaking an earlier application submitted in 2022.

The scheme, which is recommended for approval this afternoon, has proved divisive.

More than 130 objections have been lodged to the scheme – but there are also many who back it: among them the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which says dualling will be good for business, good for jobs and good for inward investment.

The scheme has set York’s two MPs at loggerheads – with York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy strongly in favour, but York Central’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell opposed.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the Labour executive member for transport on City of York Council, has said he is in favour of the scheme – along with ‘almost four out of five residents’ who completed a consultation.

But he says it must be just the beginning of a ‘step change’ in attitudes to travel.

He said: “We need to be far more ambitious in our thinking if we are going to solve the problems of traffic congestion, air pollution and climate change.

“This means having serious conversations with the incoming Mayor (of York and North Yorkshire, who will be elected in May) about the possibilities for light rail and bus priority measures to remove the need for current levels of car journeys.”