North Yorkshire Council has received £2.96 million in Government funding to improve safety on the A19, which the Department for Transport (DfT) says is one of 17 of England's most high risk roads.

The DfT said the improvements are ‘expected to prevent around 11 fatal and serious injuries over 20 years – a reduction of 8.5 per cent.’

Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, said: "We’re pleased to receive almost £3 million in funding from DfT for the A19, south of Selby.

"The main focus will be introducing a new roundabout at the Balne Moor Road / Fulham Lane junction near Whitley, which we hope will improve road safety.

"Other improvements on this stretch of road will include new pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure, new street lighting technology as well as additional safety barriers.

"There will also be some clearance of roadside vegetation to allow us to install new traffic signs and road markings.

"We will need to undertake a detailed review of our proposals, along with consultation with local stakeholders, but this announcement of funding is welcome news."

Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said: “After consistently raising in Parliament the issue of road safety in North Yorkshire, I’m delighted that our area has secured funding for road safety improvements across the A19.

“I’m glad that the Department for Transport has woken up to the challenges of road safety in North Yorkshire.

“Road safety across Selby and Ainsty is one of my foremost concerns as the local MP, and I used the first debate that I led in the House of Commons to bring the Government’s attention to the everyday dangers local people living along roads such as the A19 and A63 face.”