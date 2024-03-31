The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, colloquially known as ‘The Phil’, has recently launched a whole new uniform in preparation of a season of exciting shows.

The Phil is now decked out in blue, a vibrant change after 57 years in black blazers.

The decision to change outfits was a group one, with the new look showcased for the first time at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre for the York Festival of Choirs week.

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in their new uniforms (Image: Provided)

For the men of The Phil, this spring is set to be a jam packed – with a chance to retain their titles at the National Choir Competition in Whitby in April, and then an international showing at the Cork Choral Festival where they’re one of two UK choirs performing in major cathedrals in the region.

Prospective new members are encouraged to come along to rehearsals at The Citadel Church, Gillygate on Monday evenings at 7.30pm. There is also further information on the website.