Champagne and spirits with a value of nearly £900 have been stolen from a North Yorkshire supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at the Waitrose in Station Parade in Harrogate, at approximately 1.15pm on Sunday, February 4.
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people it would like to speak to – a spokesperson said the force believes they may have information which will assist its investigation.
The spokesperson said: “Email fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101 if you can help.
“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240022503 when passing on information.”
