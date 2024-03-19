The theft happened at Parnaby's in Malton on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

North Yorkshire Police said “a number of items of clothing” were taken from the shop in Wheelgate.

The force urges anyone who recognises the person in the image to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230246506.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.