LNER first posted on X at 12.06pm today (Tuesday, March 19), stating that a problem "under investigation" had stopped trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh - on the East Coast Main Line, which runs through York.

A spokesperson for the train company said: "We are currently experiencing disruption to our train services due to a problem with the infrastructure between Berwick upon Tweed and Reston.

"The East Coast Main Line is blocked resulting in delays, cancellations and alterations to the train service."

Meeting in Edinburgh. Leave London at 8am on the train as environmentally sensible thing to do despite it being literally ten times the cost of a flight. Sadly as no one appears to maintain transport infrastructure now sitting outside Berwick due to a landslide. Yay. @LNER — Suelopez (@suelopez74) March 19, 2024

One passenger posted on X claiming that the cause of the disruption was a landslide.

LNER added that due to the severity of the situation, its tickets could be used on both TransPennine Express and Northern services at no extra cost.

At 3.10pm, they posted on X saying that services were running smoothly again.

The post read: "Normal working has been resumed however further delays and some alterations may be expected.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your journey today."