York’s own Paul Mortz captured this stunning photo of the latest volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland - while the Aurora Borealis lit up the skies above.
Paul, a member of the Press Camera Club, went to Iceland specifically to capture this elusive and very rare image.
“My all time dream shot has always been to get the Northern Lights dancing above an erupting Volcano,” he said.
“Early in the morning at 4am I got that very rare lucky break in between snow storms. The clouds parted for five minutes to reveal stars and strong Northern Lights right above the erupting volcano.
"A dream come true. We caught it just as we got back to where we we are staying close to Keflavik Airport."
