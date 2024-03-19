A spokesperson for the force said several satellite navigation systems were returned to Argos in Abbey Walk, Selby, in return for money, on Monday, January 29.

The spokesperson said: “Officers believe that this was fraudulent and are now asking for members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as we believe they will have information which will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to email neel.seth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, can North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Neel Seth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240018370 when passing on information.