The team at photography retailer Jessops, compiled the data based on Instagram hashtags, ranking the UK’s most renowned landmarks, and saw that York Minister easily came out on top for our region with over 210,000 users tagging it in their posts.

Northern England's five most photogenic landscapes, as decided by Jessops (Image: Provided)

With its stunning gothic façade, incredible stained-glass windows, and over a thousand years of history and craftmanship, it’s easy to see why locals and tourists alike flock to the Minster with their cameras.

Second to York Minister is the iconic Blackpool Tower (boasting around 150 thousand shares), Hadrian’s Wall is third with 140 thousand hashtags, and rounding off the list is the Tyne Bridge and Angel of the North with 110 thousand and 90 thousand hashtags respectively.

