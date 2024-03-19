Some of the world’s most powerful and exhilarating vehicles were on display at the company’s Hornbeam Park HQ on Sunday as 300 spectators turned out to experience a taste of life in the fast lane.

Among the highlights were a Rolls-Royce Spectre, two Porsche GT3 RS models, a Lamborghini Huracan STO, and a Ferrari 488 Pista, with the estimated total of all cars on show topping the £15m mark.

All proceeds from the event – which was being held in conjunction with partner Petrolheadonism.club – will go to Apollo Capital’s charity fund for 2024 which is aiming to raise £15,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo is one of the UKs leading finance brokers, specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

CEO Andy King said: “We were delighted to be able to invite the owners along to display their supercars and hypercars and they certainly put on a stunning show for the spectators. It was a huge success and who knows, we may do another one… watch this space!

“What is even more pleasing, is the fact that we have been able to raise money for our chosen charity Saint Michael’s Hospice. We will be holding a number of different events throughout 2024 to raise as much money as we possibly can for them. The target is £15,000, and Sunday was certainly a very good start.

“The Hospice is local to us, being also based at Hornbean Park, and on a recent visit David and I got to see just how important its work is for people who need end-of-life support and care.”

Founded in 1987, Saint Michael’s offers vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities across the Harrogate district both from its Hornbeam Park-based hospice and in people’s own homes.

However, it receives just 17% funding from government income streams, which is set to rise by just 1.2% this April, despite prices rising 8%.

In what is their first mass appeal for funding in over a decade, Saint Michael’s has called on the public to help raise extra financial help in 2024 as it struggles to bridge the funding gap.

Michael White, Partnerships Manager at Saint Michael’s Hospice thanked Apollo for its support.

“Saint Michael’s is currently 83% voluntary funded. We are so reliant on our local community, including local businesses to help us deliver the care and support for people at the end of their lives across the Harrogate district.

“Despite inflation hitting 8% this year, the government funding we receive has only increased by 1.2%. This means we are having to find an additional £500,000 to continue delivering our expert care.”