The company, which operates the York & Country services, plus the Coastliner between Leeds and the East Coast, cut the ribbon at the Rawcliffe site yesterday (Mon).

Joining the bus companies at the depot for the first time, will be tour bus operator City Sightseeing York.

A new building includes the company’s in-house training academy and features energy efficiency measures to cut carbon emissions to 28 per cent below statutory levels.

There is also charging points to prepare for the future full electrification of the bus fleet, plus an engineering workshop with vehicle lifting gear and diagnostic testing equipment.

Biodiversity is also enhanced by planting, plus bird and bat nesting boxes to support the natural environment around the depot site.

The opening ceremony featured York and North Yorkshire transport leaders and people from local communities, with the ribbon cut by Emily Pickard, creator of York parenting website York Mumbler.

Emily said: “I’m especially impressed with the green credentials of this building – from solar power on its roof to energy-saving heating systems, it’s clear Transdev have really gone the extra mile to protect York’s environment. The bus maintenance facilities here are also second to none.

“The new building has been thoughtfully designed to make it accessible and above all safe for everyone who works here. I’m hoping to see school visits here when the team settles in, as lots of children are fascinated by buses.”

Alongside Emily was Transdev CEO Henri Rohard, who said: “I’m very proud to see this marvellous new facility for York opened at the end of two years of hard work throughout the construction phase by the team here, led by our Operations Manager Kel Pizzuti.

“This represents a significant investment by Transdev in our future in York and North Yorkshire. It gives our people the best purpose-designed facilities to work with, and will help us to attract and retain the best people at this impressive new base which is ideally placed for future expansion.”

Andrew McGuinness, North of England Regional Manager for the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), the UK trade body representing bus and coach operators, was also present.

Andrew said: “This is a clean, modern and above all sustainable development which is future ready as our industry moves to electric buses as the greener way to make public transport accessible for everyone.

“It’s clear that a great deal of planning and a massive team effort has gone into bringing this new facility to life. It demonstrates Transdev’s clear commitment to the city and people of York, and to the future of its bus network right across the region.”